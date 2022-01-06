Dhaba owner kills three innocent puppies

Nagpur: In another shocking incident, the owner of a Dhaba killed three innocent puppies. The owner of La Karma Dhaba (Mayur Suresh Nagrare) is an animal lover and he saved two puppies during this winter. He and his staff also feed the stray dogs who roam around near the Dhaba and take care of them.

The dogs roam around and sometimes do steal food, run behind hens and ducks. A few months ago, one of the dogs stole a duck from the owner of the next Dhaba and that man was waiting for the right opportunity to kill those two dogs.

On the order of Dhaba owner (Kiran Uparkar), three guys entered the premises of La Karma Restaurant without permission and killed those puppies. The culprits are identified as Rajesh Uparkar (the owner’s brother who is seen in the CCTV footage video) Munna Sharma and Swapnil Ukey the servants of the Dhaba (who are seen killing the puppies in the CCTV footage video).

After dogs went missing, the owner checked the CCTV-footage and found this. When they asked the Dhaba owners, they ill-treated his and abused the servants of the Restaurant by threatening and hurting them.

Meanwhile the post-mortem of the puppies has already been performed and an FIR has been lodged by the owner of La Karma Restaurant. All three culprits are behind the bars now.

On our request to add various sections of the Cruelty to Animal Act in FIR, the police personnel assured us they will do it tomorrow itself.

The members of Save Speechless Animals Organization (A voluntary organization who run a shelter for all stray and handicapped dogs) led by founder member Smita Mire appreciate the support of Beltarodi Police Station, DCP Nooral Hasan and In-Charge Police Inspector for their prompt action.

The efforts of Mayur were appreciated too, for the brave steps. Being a responsible citizen and animal lover no words to explain.

Atleast these culprits are behind the bars now. The members of Save Speechless Animals Organization also seek the penalization of the owner of Dhaba too since he is very much a culprit who ordered the killing of those innocent puppies. It’s a duty of every person to raise voice against such cruelty to animals.