Uddhav on 2-day Vidarbha tour from July 9

Nagpur: The President of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Uddhav Thackeray will be arriving at Nagpur on July 9 for a two-day Vidarbha tour. Thackeray’s visit holds significance against the backdrop of recent political development in the State, where the Ajit Pawar faction broke away from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Thackeray will reach Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Sunday, July 9, at 9.30 am. He will leave for Yavatmal by road at 10 am. Thackeray will visit Darwha-Digras, pay obeisance at Pohradevi. At 3 pm he will interact with office-bearers of Yavatmal and at 3.30 pm, he will meet Party’s Washim office-bearers. On the same day, he will leave for Amravati at 6 pm and will camp there.

Advertisement

On Monday, July 10, Thackeray will interact with Amravati office-bearers at 11 am and with his party’s Akola office-bearers at 11.30 am. At 3 pm, Thackeray will leave for Nagpur. He will also address a party meeting at Nagpur’s Dr Vasantrao Deshpande hall at 6 pm before leaving for Mumbai at 8.30 pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement