Says only criminals should fear the police; promises evidence-based policing, stronger action against drugs, and enhanced safety for women and citizens

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Nagpur: Sending out a strong message to criminals while reassuring law-abiding citizens, newly appointed Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil on Monday declared that the city police would adopt evidence-based, technology-driven and citizen-centric policing, with strict action against offenders and a renewed focus on public trust, women’s safety and crime prevention.

Addressing his first press conference after formally taking charge from former Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Patil made it clear that police action, including encounters, would always remain within the ambit of law.

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“Encounters are not something to be glorified or feared. If a situation demands such action, it will always be taken strictly within the legal framework,” he asserted, underlining that professionalism and adherence to the Constitution would remain the guiding principles of the Nagpur Police.

Patil said his foremost priorities would be maintaining law and order, curbing crime, improving conviction rates, protecting women and children, and ensuring greater security for vulnerable sections of society.

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“Ordinary citizens should never fear the police. Only criminals should fear us,” he remarked, adding that he had been entrusted with the confidence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Director General of Police Sadanand Date, and was determined to justify that faith through honest and dedicated service.

Blueprint for modern policing

The Commissioner said the department would soon prepare a comprehensive blueprint with clearly defined responsibilities and timelines for every police unit.

“Our focus will remain on core policing. Every officer will have a specific role, and our objective will be to provide effective, transparent and people-oriented policing,” he said.

Patil stressed that law enforcement alone cannot ensure peace unless citizens actively participate. “Every responsible citizen is a police officer without a uniform. Public participation is essential for maintaining law and order. We want to work together with society as one team,” he said.

Smart policing with public participation

Highlighting the concept of ‘Smart Policing’, Patil said the force would be equipped with modern technology while remaining approachable and service-oriented. “Our police force must be professional, technologically advanced and citizen-friendly. The Indian Police Service exists to serve the people, not to intimidate them,” he said.

The Commissioner also emphasised preventive policing, saying education, awareness campaigns and cooperation with social organisations would play an equally important role in reducing crime.

“Police work begins much before a crime occurs. Prevention through awareness is as important as investigation after an offence,” he observed.

Night patrolling, field policing to remain priority

Known for his extensive field presence, Patil said he would continue his hands-on approach in Nagpur. “I have come here to work round the clock. Night patrolling is my passion because police visibility itself acts as a deterrent to crime. I believe officers must remain among the people rather than inside offices,” he said.

The new Police Commissioner said protecting women and preventing young people from falling prey to drugs and criminal activities would receive special attention. “Our responsibility is to ensure that every woman and girl feels safe even when no police personnel are visible nearby. That is the true measure of effective policing,” he said.

He recalled introducing 100 Nirbhaya Squads during his earlier assignments to strengthen women’s safety and said similar focused initiatives would be implemented wherever required.

Patil also warned that drug abuse among youth would be tackled aggressively. “We must save our students and young generation from addiction and criminal influences. Their future is the nation’s future,” he added.

Describing Nagpur as one of India’s fastest-growing commercial centres, Patil said policing strategies must evolve with changing crime patterns. “We will adopt evidence-based policing. Every locality has different crime trends and demographics. Our strategy will be based on scientific analysis, proper planning and data rather than assumptions,” he said.

He added that initiatives such as Operation Thunder, launched to crack down on organised crime and anti-social activities, would continue with greater intensity.

Morale of police force equally important

Patil also promised to strengthen the morale of police personnel, saying an empowered force delivers better public service. “If anyone attacks a police officer, it is equivalent to attacking me personally. We will firmly protect our personnel while ensuring they discharge their duties with professionalism, integrity and respect for the law,” he said.

Reiterating his commitment to impartial policing, Patil assured citizens that the law would be enforced fairly and without discrimination.

“I have come to Nagpur with only one mission, to serve the people honestly, strengthen public confidence and make the city safer for every citizen,” the Commissioner said.

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