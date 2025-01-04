Empty head!! Over 8.92 lakh challans in 2024 for helmetless ride in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Nagpur traffic police have reported a staggering rise in traffic violations for the year 2024, with a total of 13,66,403 fines issued. This marks a significant increase of 2,64,238 compared to the 11,03,194 violations recorded in 2023.

Among the various infractions, helmetless riding by two-wheeler riders emerged as the most prevalent violation, accounting for 8,92,803 challans. This alarming figure highlights a persistent disregard for safety regulations, endangering lives and reflecting a pressing need for increased awareness and enforcement measures to ensure road safety in the city.

The number of people fined for not wearing helmets increased by 2,50,148 in 2024 compared to the previous year. Despite the higher number of fines, many riders continue to ignore the importance of wearing helmets and putting their lives at risk.

Another worrying trend is the rise in cases of driving without a valid license. In 2024, 73,653 people were fined for this offense, an increase from 71,537 in 2023. However, the number of people fined for not wearing seat belts decreased. In 2024, 25,756 people were fined for not wearing seat belts, compared to 35,367 fines issued in 2023.

The police also issued 4,376 fines for illegal parking, up from 2,302 in 2023, and 19,425 fines for not stopping before the stop line, compared to 11,629 last year. A senior police officer stated that the growing number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the city is one of the main causes of traffic problems. With increasing vehicles and ongoing construction work, traffic jams have worsened which led to more violations as drivers lose patience. He also stressed that using a mobile phone while riding distracts drivers and can lead to accidents.

Triple seat riding, especially near colleges, remains a big concern. Unauthorized parking continues to be an issue despite police action, he stated. Traffic accidents have also increased due to poor road discipline. Many people in the City continue to break important traffic rules. Some of the most common violations include driving on the wrong side of the road, riding with more than two people on a bike. In response, the traffic police have been conducting awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and local communities to promote road safety and traffic rule compliance.

DCP Traffic Archit Chandak urged citizens to follow the rules to help reduce accidents and improve road safety.