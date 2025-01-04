Loan fraud: Young engineer duped of Rs 22 lakh by friend’s sister in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: A young woman and her accomplice, a bank employee, cheated a 23-year-old engineer of Rs 22 lakh. Beltarodi Police have registered a case against the accused and observed that the accused women were using the victim’s documents to acquire loans from a finance company under the guise of an investment opportunity.

The complaint has been filed by Ajinkya Bharat Mahure. The accused have been identified as Sejal Ajay Sadhwani and Rashmi Pradeep Gavai, an employee of HDFC Bank.

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Wednesday01 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 76,900 /- Gold 22 KT 71,500 /- Silver / Kg 86,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to the police, the fraud began after Ajinkya, an engineering graduate, got a job in an IT company in Hyderabad. Soon after, he received a WhatsApp message from Sejal, the sister of his friend Nitish Sadhwani, who pretended to be a Chartered Accountant (CA) student and investment planner. Sejal convinced Ajinkya to invest in the stock market and promised massive returns on his investment.

In January 2024, Sejal persuaded Ajinkya to invest Rs one lakh and promised him a return of Rs 20 lakh. She also asked him to mortgage his shares and deposit money into his account to help her save on taxes, then transfer the funds back to her account. Trusting Sejal, Ajinkya transferred Rs one lakh to her account through UPI. Sejal then asked Ajinkya for his Aadhaar, PAN, and other personal documents, which he provided.

A few days later, Rs 9,44,907 were transferred from an HDFC account to Ajinkya, which he deposited into Sejal’s account. Following that, Rs 4,86,000 and Rs 3,69,000 were transferred from Piramal Finance and Northern Arc Capital to Sejal’s account. After the transactions, Ajinkya noticed that Rs 16,000 were deducted from his account. When he inquired, Sejal claimed that her account was temporarily closed, so the money was being deducted from his account.

However, the situation took a turn when Finance company officials visited Ajinkya’s home to collect loan repayments. To his amazement, Ajinkya came to know that loans were taken in his name using his personal documents fraudulently by Sejal and Rashmi. Immediately, Ajinkya filed a complaint with the police. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and registered a case against the accused women.