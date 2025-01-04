Vijay Hazare Trophy: Nair creates world record as Vidarbha beat UP in style

Advertisement













Nagpur: Karun Nair on Friday rewrote the world record for most List A runs without being dismissed while guiding Vidarbha to an eight-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh in a Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Vizag on Friday.

Nair went past the record of 527 runs set by former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin in 2010. The right-hander was eventually dismissed for 112 as his tally got stopped at 542 runs, setting a new mark. Nair surpassed the prominent names like Joshua van Heerden (512), Fakhar Zaman (455) and Taufeeq Umar (422).

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Wednesday01 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 76,900 /- Gold 22 KT 71,500 /- Silver / Kg 86,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

It was Karun’s fourth hundred, third on the trot, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, helping Vidarbha overhaul UP’s 307 for eight in 47.2 overs. Vidarbha ended at 313 for two as Yash Rathod made an unbeaten 138 off 140 balls. They shared a massive 228-run stand for the second wicket. The victory also enabled Vidarbha to position themselves comfortably as the top team in Group D with 20 points from five games ahead of second placed Tamil Nadu (14) and UP (14), who are on third.

Nair’s unbeaten streak began on December 23, when he first blasted 112 off 108 balls against Jammu and Kashmir. He followed it up with an unbeaten 44 in a small chase against Chhattisgarh. The Vidarbha captain then made a season high unbeaten 168 against Chandigarh, helping Vidarbha chase down 316 in 48 overs, before finishing 2024 with another unbeaten ton – 111* against Tamil Nadu.

With 20 points in their kitty Vidarbha are likely to go through to the knock-outs as group toppers. It was young Rathod who stole the show with a brilliant unbeaten 138 off 140 balls with 15 fours and a six. He was named the Player of the Match. Chasing UP’s challenging score, Vidarbha got off to a fluent start with openers Rathod and Dhruv Shorey (36) adding 63 in 69 balls. Nair displayed sizzling form and combined with Rathod to decimate UP’s bowling. Their 228-run partnership came in 206 balls.

When Nair was finally dismissed for the first time in this edition of the tournament,Vidarbha only needed 17 runs for victory. Jitesh Sharma came in and smacked 19 runs off just seven deliveries to see his team home. He finished the game with a six off Atal Rai. Earlier, Sameer Rizvi made an 82-ball 105 with seven sixes to help UP post a formidable target. Nichiket Bhute was Vidarbha’s most successful bowler with figures of 4/65.

BRIEF SCORES: Uttar Pradesh: 307/8 in 50 overs (Sameer Rizvi 105, Madhav Kaushik 41, Priyam Garg 34, Shivam Mavi 33; Nachiket Bhute 4/65, Darshan Nalkande 2/61). Vidarbha 313/2 in 47.2 overs (Dhruv Shorey 36, Yash Rathod 138 not out, Karun Nair 112).