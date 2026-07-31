EMPACT 2.0 to Bring India’s Leading Emergency Medicine Experts to Nagpur

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Nagpur: The Department of Emergency Medicine & Trauma at KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals, Nagpur, is set to host EMPACT 2.0 (Emergency Medicine Practice Advancing Clinical Transformation) on August 1–2, 2026, bringing together some of the country’s most renowned experts in emergency medicine, trauma, critical care, cardiology, neurology, respiratory medicine, toxicology, disaster medicine, and infectious diseases.

Organised in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Nagpur, and the Cardiology Society of India (CSI), Vidarbha Chapter, the two-day national conference will revolve around the theme “Evidence to Action – Protocolizing Emergency Care Across India.” The event aims to bridge the gap between global scientific evidence and bedside clinical practice, enabling healthcare professionals to deliver faster and more effective emergency care.

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The conference will feature more than 40 expert lectures, national panel discussions, interactive case-based learning sessions, workshops, free paper presentations, e-poster presentations, and research awards. Participants will receive updates on the latest AHA CPR 2025 Guidelines, ATLS 11th Edition, Surviving Sepsis Campaign 2026 recommendations, emergency cardiology, stroke care, trauma resuscitation, respiratory emergencies, infectious diseases, toxicology, disaster preparedness, and the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in Emergency Medicine.

A major highlight of EMPACT 2.0 will be its hands-on workshops on the opening day. These include an ECG & ABG Interpretation Masterclass, focusing on rapid identification of life-threatening cardiac rhythms and acid-base disorders, and an Advanced Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Workshop, offering practical training in bedside echocardiography, lung ultrasound, EFAST, vascular access, airway ultrasound, trauma imaging, and ultrasound-guided emergency procedures.

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The conference has also been awarded four Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) Credit Points, making it an important continuing medical education programme for doctors and healthcare professionals.

The scientific faculty includes experts from premier institutions such as AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Guwahati, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh, Apollo Hospitals, Medanta, Fortis Escorts, Max Hospitals, Manipal Hospitals, Continental Hospitals, Yashoda Hospitals, and KIMS Hospitals, among others.

EMPACT 2.0 will also provide a national platform for postgraduate students, residents, emergency physicians, intensivists, surgeons, nurses, and paramedics to showcase original research, quality improvement projects, innovations, and challenging clinical cases through oral and electronic poster presentations. Awards for the Best Research Paper and Best E-Poster will be presented during the valedictory session.

Speaking about the conference, Dr. Rupesh Bokade, Organising Chairman and Head of the Department of Emergency Medicine & Trauma at KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals, said emergency medicine continues to evolve rapidly, with new evidence constantly changing clinical practice. He said EMPACT 2.0 has been designed to help clinicians translate scientific evidence into practical protocols that can immediately improve patient care across emergency departments in India.

Dr. Tushar Gawad, Unit Head, KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals, said the conference reflects the hospital’s commitment to academic excellence and evidence-based healthcare. He added that bringing together nationally acclaimed experts on a single platform will strengthen emergency and trauma care while enhancing the capabilities of healthcare professionals.

The inaugural ceremony of EMPACT 2.0 will be held on August 2, in the presence of former Rajya Sabha Member and Conference Patron Shri Ajay Sancheti, Executive Director of AIIMS Nagpur Dr. Prashant Joshi, President of the Maharashtra Medical Council Dr. Vinky Rughwani, Unit Head of KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals Dr. Tushar Gawad, and Organising Chairman Dr. Rupesh Bokade.

With its comprehensive scientific programme and distinguished national faculty, EMPACT 2.0 is expected to emerge as one of Central India’s premier academic events in emergency medicine and trauma care, reinforcing KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals’ commitment to excellence in medical education, research, and patient care.

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