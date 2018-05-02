Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Jan 16th, 2020
    National News

    Emergency on Pune-Jaipur IndiGo Flight; Diverted to Mumbai

    New Delhi: Airbus A320 Neo of Indigo, flying from Pune to Jaipur, was diverted and landed safely to Mumbai on Thursday morning after a full emergency was announced. According to a report, the aircraft experienced high vibrations while passing through 30,600 feet.

    The incident comes close on the heels of a Bengaluru-Mumbai flight making a priority landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on January 6.

    Later, IndiGo in a statement said its Bengaluru-Mumbai plane was accorded priority landing due to an “air system indication caution” mid-air and that the aircraft was grounded for inspection. “IndiGo A320 VT-ITA 6E-6449 operating Bangalore-Mumbai had an air-system indication caution during flight. The pilot followed the laid down procedure which required him to prioritise the landing at Mumbai,” it said.

    It is being suspected that the Pune-Bengaluru flight might have faced a similar snag.

    In September 2019, an Indigo flight from Chandigarh carrying 144 passengers had to make an emergency landing at the city airport due to engine issue.

    Earlier in September, DGCA had grounded three pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers of Indigo for not reporting vibrations in the Pratt & Whitney engines of the A320 Neos in separate incidents that occurred since March.

