Nagpur: Police Couple Booked for Misleading Marriage, Dowry Harassment

Nagpur: A retired police officer and his wife have been booked by Mankapur police for allegedly misleading a family into believing their son was employed in the police department, in order to secure his marriage. The couple now faces charges of dowry harassment as well.

According to the complaint, the accused Gajanan Unhale (59), a retired police officer, and his wife Lalita Unhale (57), who works in a local government department, arranged the marriage of their elder son, Gaurav (30), with Divya on December 24, 2021. Their younger son is a lecturer.

At the time of fixing the marriage, the Unhale couple allegedly told Divya and her family that Gaurav was serving in the police force and would soon receive a permanent appointment. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Divya’s family could not verify the claims and the wedding was conducted in the presence of a limited number of guests.

However, shortly after the wedding, it was revealed that Gaurav was not a police officer but worked as a Xerox operator at the Koradi police station.

The complaint further alleges that Divya was subjected to physical and mental harassment for dowry demands by the Unhale family. Although the accused initially attempted to suppress the matter, senior police officials took cognizance and directed that a case be registered.

On Wednesday, Mankapur police officially filed the case and further investigation is underway.