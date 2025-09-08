Elite Elevators Unveils the X200 Hydraulic Home Elevator: A New Benchmark in Safety, Luxury, and Personalization

Chennai, 10.09.2025 – Elite Elevators, a global leader in premium home mobility solutions, proudly introduces the X200 Hydraulic Home Elevator, an engineering marvel that combines uncompromised safety, advanced technology, and customizable luxury. Crafted to redefine in-home mobility, the X200 is more than just an elevator—it’s a statement of elegance, functionality, and innovation for modern homes.

About Elite Elevators: A Legacy of Trust and Excellence

With operations spanning 12 countries and a team of over 2,000 professionals, Elite Elevators has been at the forefront of the home elevator industry for over a decade. Our elevators, manufactured and imported from Italy, adhere to European, American, Australian, and Indian standards, ensuring world-class safety and reliability.

Known as the world’s safest home elevators, Elite Elevators has transformed thousands of residences into havens of comfort and accessibility. The X200 marks yet another milestone in this journey—a product born from listening to homeowners and anticipating their needs.

“Our vision has always been to make luxury accessible and safety uncompromised,” said Mr. Vimal R Babu, CEO of Elite Elevators. “The X200 represents that vision in its purest form—innovation, aesthetics, and affordability packed into one iconic product.”

Inspired by Real Homes, Designed for Real People

The X200 Hydraulic Home Elevator isn’t just built—it’s thoughtfully engineered after visiting over 500,000 homes and analyzing 12+ years of insights. We discovered one universal truth: every home is unique, and so is every family. That understanding forms the backbone of the X200—an elevator designed to adapt to your home, not the other way around.

: The X200 makes the most of every inch, with customizable dimensions for maximum usability. Indoor or outdoor installation : No matter the architectural challenge, the X200 blends in seamlessly.

: No matter the architectural challenge, the X200 blends in seamlessly. Perfect for renovations: With minimal pit and headroom requirements, this lift is an ideal choice for both new builds and retrofits.

A Transparent Revolution: Elegance Redefined

Homeowners today desire openness, light, and space. Responding to this demand, the X200 brings the beauty of full glass doors, setting a new standard in aesthetics. But achieving transparency meant reinventing everything behind the doors:

: Cleaner, smoother operation—no maintenance mess. Concealed cabin bottoms & clutter-free cabin roofs : Like the precision of a Swiss watch, even the unseen parts are crafted to perfection.

: Like the precision of a Swiss watch, even the unseen parts are crafted to perfection. DRL-inspired lighting: Ambient lighting inside the shaft enhances the luxurious appeal of your home.

With the X200, every visible detail speaks of sophistication, making it a centerpiece that elevates your interiors.

Freedom to Personalize: Luxury Without Limits

At Elite Elevators, we believe personalization should never come at a premium. The X200 gives homeowners complete freedom to choose finishes and designs at no extra cost.

Choose from:

: Wooden textures, glass panels, stainless steel, or vibrant . Flooring : Carpet, vinyl, or even custom flooring that matches your home décor.

: Carpet, vinyl, or even custom flooring that matches your home décor. Ceilings : From elegant panel designs to LED spotlight ceilings , the options are endless.

: From elegant panel designs to , the options are endless. Colors: Over 16 premium RAL shades, including metallic finishes, to match your aesthetic.

Your X200 is an extension of your home—custom-built to reflect your style, without compromising on safety or performance.

Unmatched Performance, Ultimate Safety

The X200 Hydraulic Home Elevator is powered by state-of-the-art hydraulic technology, known for its smooth, silent, and reliable operation. Here’s what makes it stand out:

: Hydraulic chain drive for exceptional performance. Speed & Capacity : Travels at 30 m/s with a 400 kg load capacity —perfect for families.

: Travels at with a —perfect for families. Travel Height : Up to 12 meters with a maximum of 4 stops , suitable for multi-level homes.

: Up to with a maximum of , suitable for multi-level homes. Minimal Civil Work : Requires just a 100mm pit and 2300mm headroom , making it easy to install.

: Requires just a , making it easy to install. Emergency Features: Battery-operated emergency lowering, Automatic Rescue Device (ARD), and door light curtains for unmatched safety.

Compliant with US, IND, AUS, and EU standards, the X200 is safe for children, safe for seniors, and safe for everyone in your family.

Smart Living with Advanced Features

Modern living demands modern solutions. The X200 MK II and MK II Plus variants come loaded with intelligent features that redefine convenience:

Magnetic Driven Controls (MDR) : Ensures precise movement and superior performance.

: Ensures precise movement and superior performance. GSM-Enabled Cabin Communication : Stay connected even in emergencies.

: Stay connected even in emergencies. Soft Start & Stop (SSS) : Smooth, jerk-free rides for comfort and safety.

: Smooth, jerk-free rides for comfort and safety. Smart Cabin Controls (SSD V2) : Personalize your cabin experience—control lighting, fan, and display themes with ease.

: Personalize your cabin experience—control lighting, fan, and display themes with ease. Elite AI Integration (in MK II Plus): Voice control, smart destination features, and built-in biometric access for enhanced security.

Optional upgrades include wide-angle cameras, real-time weather displays, restricted floor access, and Live SOS 2.0 for emergency alerts. This is more than an elevator—it’s your personal smart mobility hub.

The Elite Promise: Support That Lasts a Lifetime

When you invest in an X200, you’re not just getting a lift—you’re getting lifetime peace of mind. Every unit comes with:

Lifetime warranty on the dynamic motor

Comprehensive after-sales service

Future-ready upgrades with seamless integration

Our dedicated service team ensures your elevator remains in perfect condition, year after year, with 24/7 assistance and preventive maintenance plans. With Elite Elevators, your home mobility solution grows with your lifestyle.

Technical Specifications at a Glance

: 2300 mm Installation: Indoor/Outdoor

A Lifestyle Upgrade Beyond Mobility

Choosing the X200 isn’t just about installing an elevator; it’s about embracing a lifestyle of convenience, elegance, and future-readiness. In a world where time is priceless, the X200 ensures every journey inside your home is effortless and graceful. Whether you’re carrying groceries, moving heavy items, or simply ensuring your loved ones have easy access to every floor, the X200 transforms daily living into a smooth experience.

Families love the peace of mind that comes with knowing every ride is safe, quiet, and secure. Children can travel without worry, and elderly family members regain their independence, enjoying every level of the home with confidence.

Sustainability Meets Smart Engineering

In addition to world-class performance, the X200 reflects Elite Elevators’ commitment to sustainable solutions. The hydraulic system is designed for low power consumption, ensuring efficiency without compromising strength. Paired with advanced features like auto-releveling and energy-saving LED lighting, the X200 is a step toward greener living.

Innovation That Keeps Evolving

Homes evolve, and so do we. The X200 comes with lifetime upgrade support, meaning your elevator can receive the latest features and software updates seamlessly. From AI-driven smart controls to voice-operated systems, the X200 is future-proof—designed to adapt as your lifestyle changes.

“At Elite Elevators, we don’t just sell elevators; we deliver experiences that last a lifetime,” added Mr. Vimal R Babu. “The X200 is a promise of comfort, safety, and innovation for generations to come.”

Your Home Deserves the X200 Advantage

When you choose the X200, you’re choosing Italian craftsmanship, global safety standards, and a product trusted by thousands of homeowners worldwide. Elevate your home. Elevate your life—with the X200 Hydraulic Home Elevator.

Experience X200 – Visit Our Experience Centres

Elite Elevators invites you to step inside the future of home mobility. Visit any of our experience centres across India and internationally—including Australia, Canada, UAE, Kenya, Malaysia, and more—to experience the X200 firsthand.

About Elite Elevators

Elite Elevators is a trusted global brand specializing exclusively in home mobility solutions. With a presence across 12 countries and thousands of satisfied customers, we deliver world-class elevators manufactured in Italy and backed by global certifications and lifetime support. Our mission is simple: to make homes more accessible, safe, and luxurious—one elevator at a time.

Press Contact

Elite Elevators

+91 93616 13131

enquiry@eliteelevators.com

www.eliteelevators.com