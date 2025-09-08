Accused in POCSO Case Dies at Nagpur District Court, Sparks Debate on Judicial Delays

Nagpur: A shocking incident unfolded this afternoon at the Nagpur District Court premises when Mahajan, an accused in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case, collapsed and died in the court’s washroom.

Preliminary information suggests he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunita Meshram confirmed to Nagpur Today that the body has been sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.

Mahajan had been fighting a prolonged legal battle for several years, seeking justice in his case. Sources indicate that repeated adjournments and extended delays in hearings had left him under immense stress. His death inside the court premises has added sensitivity to the matter, raising concerns about systemic flaws in the judicial process.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The incident has reignited debate over delays in court proceedings, with many questioning whether justice is truly being delivered in a timely manner. Citizens turn to the courts in search of justice, but when hearings are endlessly postponed and cases drag on for years, lives are directly affected—as this case grimly illustrates.

Mahajan’s death at the courthouse has once again placed the justice delivery system under scrutiny, raising the serious question: “How accountable is the system to the common citizen?”