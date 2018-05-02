Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

Electrifying Jalsa 2019 fills air with joy on Day-1 of Navratri at Chattarpur Farms

Nagpur: Navratri is synonymous with Dandiya and Garba dance events organised by different groups and organisations. On the Day-1 of Navratri festival which commenced from Sunday, September 29, an electrifying event Jalsa 2019 presented by Chattarpur Farms, hundreds of people, in their traditional best attires, flaunted the moves to the scintillating songs and tunes.

The Second Year of Jalsa was on high demand at its first day at Chattarpur Farm . More than 3500 footprints were counted on the venue on Sunday evening. “Chattarpur Farm Present Jalsa 2019” is the first choice of the citizens this year. The event saw special arrangements made for families to enjoy every moment. Stalls of a variety of mouth-watering dishes added flavours to the colourful event.

Security arrangements were in place for smooth and peaceful celebration.

Dr. Richa Sugandh

Akansha Kedia

Vimmy Panjwani & Niya Harwani

Swati Ahuja

Shubhra Suryawanshi

Prachi

Pooja Juneja, Nehal & Prachi Kothari

– By Farhan Kazi
– Pics By Rajesh Bansod

