Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 30th, 2019

5-yr old boy dies after fall from staircase in Siraspeth

Nagpur: A 5-year old boy who was fatally injured after a fall from staircase at his residence on September 26 evening, died during treatment at Mayo Hospital on Sunday, September 29.

Amit (5), son of Veeru Bhore, resident of Siraspeth, near Nandurkar Wada, Imambada, slipped and fell from staircase around 6 pm on September 26. The kid suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Mayo Hospital. However, Amit succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment around 6 pm on Sunday, September 29.

Imambada Assistant PSI Ravindra Humne, on the basis of information, registered a case of accidental death and launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

Happening Nagpur
Narendra Nagar Durga Utsav Mandal installs beautiful Maa Durga idol
Narendra Nagar Durga Utsav Mandal installs beautiful Maa Durga idol
Eco-friendly Navratri festival by Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar
Eco-friendly Navratri festival by Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar
Nagpur Crime News
5-yr old boy dies after fall from staircase in Siraspeth
5-yr old boy dies after fall from staircase in Siraspeth
Russian girl, two others rescued as sex racket busted at DK Restro Lounge & Rooms
Russian girl, two others rescued as sex racket busted at DK Restro Lounge & Rooms
Maharashtra News
विडिओ : शेतकर्‍यांना सिंचन व्यवस्था, महिला व तरुणांना दिला रोजगार – आमदार सुनील केदार
विडिओ : शेतकर्‍यांना सिंचन व्यवस्था, महिला व तरुणांना दिला रोजगार – आमदार सुनील केदार
ब्राह्मण समाजाचा वधु-वर परिचय मेळावा २० ऑक्टोबर रोजी
ब्राह्मण समाजाचा वधु-वर परिचय मेळावा २० ऑक्टोबर रोजी
Hindi News
किसानो के लिए सिंचन व्यवस्था, महिला और युवाओ को दिया रोजगार – विधायक सुनील केदार
किसानो के लिए सिंचन व्यवस्था, महिला और युवाओ को दिया रोजगार – विधायक सुनील केदार
बलिराजा पार्टी और शेतकरी संघटना मिलकर 200 जगहों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव
बलिराजा पार्टी और शेतकरी संघटना मिलकर 200 जगहों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव
Trending News
Filmy drama: 2 goons kidnap doctor, rob him and demand Rs 10 lakh ransom, arrested
Filmy drama: 2 goons kidnap doctor, rob him and demand Rs 10 lakh ransom, arrested
Navaratri Special : Koradi Mandir exudes divine charm
Navaratri Special : Koradi Mandir exudes divine charm
Featured News
Praful Patel’s convoy hit by truck enroute Nagpur, PSI injured
Praful Patel’s convoy hit by truck enroute Nagpur, PSI injured
Nitin Raut from Nagpur North, Sunil Kedar from Saoner as Congress announces 51 candidates names
Nitin Raut from Nagpur North, Sunil Kedar from Saoner as Congress announces 51 candidates names
Trending In Nagpur
5-yr old boy dies after fall from staircase in Siraspeth
5-yr old boy dies after fall from staircase in Siraspeth
Electrifying Jalsa 2019 fills air with joy on Day-1 ofNavratri at Chattarpur Farms
Electrifying Jalsa 2019 fills air with joy on Day-1 ofNavratri at Chattarpur Farms
Narendra Nagar Durga Utsav Mandal installs beautiful Maa Durga idol
Narendra Nagar Durga Utsav Mandal installs beautiful Maa Durga idol
Hunter hunted: 17 tigers killed in Vidarbha in 30 months
Hunter hunted: 17 tigers killed in Vidarbha in 30 months
Eco-friendly Navratri festival by Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar
Eco-friendly Navratri festival by Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar
Local Congress leaders oppose move to welcome Ashish Jaiswal in their fold.
Local Congress leaders oppose move to welcome Ashish Jaiswal in their fold.
Filmy drama: 2 goons kidnap doctor, rob him and demand Rs 10 lakh ransom, arrested
Filmy drama: 2 goons kidnap doctor, rob him and demand Rs 10 lakh ransom, arrested
बलिराजा पार्टी और शेतकरी संघटना मिलकर 200 जगहों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव
बलिराजा पार्टी और शेतकरी संघटना मिलकर 200 जगहों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव
शहर की सड़को के गड्डो से वाहनचालक परेशान
शहर की सड़को के गड्डो से वाहनचालक परेशान
Praful Patel’s convoy hit by truck enroute Nagpur, PSI injured
Praful Patel’s convoy hit by truck enroute Nagpur, PSI injured
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145