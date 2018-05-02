5-yr old boy dies after fall from staircase in Siraspeth

Nagpur: A 5-year old boy who was fatally injured after a fall from staircase at his residence on September 26 evening, died during treatment at Mayo Hospital on Sunday, September 29.

Amit (5), son of Veeru Bhore, resident of Siraspeth, near Nandurkar Wada, Imambada, slipped and fell from staircase around 6 pm on September 26. The kid suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Mayo Hospital. However, Amit succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment around 6 pm on Sunday, September 29.

Imambada Assistant PSI Ravindra Humne, on the basis of information, registered a case of accidental death and launched a detailed investigation into the matter.