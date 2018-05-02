Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Feb 12th, 2020

    Electric wires worth Rs 50,000 looted from man

    crime

    Nagpur: A man was robbed of electric wires worth Rs 50,000 in Sakkardara area. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday at 6.30 pm.

    Two persons approached complainant Kirtankumar Kisansingh Maravi (20) at his temporary home near Ayurvedic college in Sakkardara and threatened them with sharp weapons. The accused fled with 10 bundles of electric wire, police said.

    An offence under Sections 392 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Sakkardara police and search of the two persons is going on with further investigations.

