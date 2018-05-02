Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Bikes ram into one another, 2 killed

    Nagpur: Two persons were killed while another sustained grievous injuries after two bikes crashed into each other at Bhawsar Square on Central Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. It may be mentioned that ‘The Hitavada’ in ‘Our road our lives’ traffic campaign had highlighted dangers of rule violations to road users while passing through Bhawsar Square on Tuesday itself.

    The deceased were identified as Abhijeet Bhupendra Jangam (21), a resident of Lashkaribagh and Mohd Jubair Mohd Sabir (20), a resident of Mominpura. Shivam Raju Waghmare (22), a resident Lashkaribagh, was seriously injured in the accident, police said.

    A police official said that Abhijeet, Jubair and Shivam were riding on a bike at 2 pm. When the youths were passing through Bhawsar Square, a Jawa bike came from Chitaroli and crashed into the bike. Abhijeet, who was riding the bike, applied the brakes but failed, the police said. Abhijeet and Jubair fell on the road divider and sustained severe head injuries. They fell unconscious on the spot and blood was oozing from from their head.

    A large number of onlookers gathered at the spot and rushed the profusely bleeding youths to Mayo hospital where Abhijeet and Jubair were declared brought dead. However, the Jawa bike rider managed to flee the spot after the accident. The police have launched probe to identify the biker.

    Traffic movement on Central Avenue was affected for an hour after the accident. On the basis of complaint given by Shivam Waghmare, Kotwali police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304 (a) of Indian Penal Code read with Sections 134 and 177 of Motor Vehicle Act.

