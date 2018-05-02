Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, May 2nd, 2021
    Published On : Sun, May 2nd, 2021

    Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates

    9:16 AM -Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Kamal Haasan leading in Coimbatore South, showed early trends. Counting of votes underway.

    8:54 AM-Bengal Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: BJP’s Rajib Banerjee, Locket Chatterjee and Babul Supriyo are leading in the initial trends.

    8:51 AM -Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2021 LIVE: DMK takes massive lead in early trends. Leading on 27 seats. AIADMK ahead on 16.

    8:49 AM -Bengal Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee leading from Nandigram.

    8:40 AM : Assam Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: BJP takes lead on 12 seats in early trends, INC 10 ,Others-1

    Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result LIVE: DMK takes lead on 12 seats. AIADMK ahead on 6 seats, showed early trends.

    Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Result LIVE: LDF leading on 4 seats in early trends.

    Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Result LIVE: BJP is ahead in some seats in North Bengal. TMC leads in 6 seats. BJP is leading on 3 seats.

    Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Result LIVE: TMC leading on 12 seats now, BJP 10 in early trends.

    Assam Election Result 2021 LIVE: As per early trends, BJP and Congress leading on 3 seats each in Assam

    Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2021 begins. Votes being counted across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Below is LIVE Updates:


