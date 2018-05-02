Rtpcr or Antigen tests must for entry into centres

The EC has said that Rtpcr tests or antigen tests are a must for entry into counting centres or both doses of vax need to be taken which is impossible since there is a shortage of vaccinations across the country.

Assam: Counting of votes got underway on Sunday morning for the Assam assembly elections, with most exit polls predicting a victory for the BJP-led alliance for the second time in a row. The electoral fate of 946 candidates including 74 women, who contested the three-phase polls for the 126-member assembly, will be decided during the exercise.

Counting started at 8 am in 331 designated halls where the Election Commission has put in place various measures to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, as the state has witnessed a surge in cases.

A three-tier security apparatus has also been installed outside the counting centres. Prominent contestants include Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Asom Gana Parishad chief Atul Bora, and senior Congress leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia.



