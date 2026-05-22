Elderly Woman Found Murdered in Nagpur’s Lashkari Bagh

Nagpur :A shocking murder case came to light on Friday morning from Lashkari Bagh area in Nagpur, where an elderly woman was found brutally murdered inside her house. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Panchpaoli Police Station. Police have sent the body for postmortem and launched an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Indu Kishor Chavan (68). According to sources, Indu Chavan lived with her husband Kishor Chavan in Lane No. 3 of Lashkari Bagh. Due to family disputes, she reportedly stayed on the upper floor of the house, while her husband lived downstairs.

Gold Rate May 22- 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 160,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,48,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,71,200/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

As per information, on Friday morning after filling the water tank, Kishor Chavan went upstairs to check on his wife. Despite repeated calls, there was no response. He noticed that the room was locked from outside and the key was hanging on a nearby hook. A foul smell coming from inside raised suspicion.

When the door was opened, Indu Chavan was found lying dead in a pool of blood on the floor. Family members and local residents rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Soon after receiving information, officials of Nagpur City Police reached the scene, conducted a panchnama and sent the body for postmortem examination. Police also recovered the cover of a knife believed to have been used in the murder.

During preliminary investigation, police suspect that the murder may have been committed by someone close or known to the victim. After committing the crime, the accused allegedly locked the room and fled the spot.

Sources said police are also probing possible property disputes and financial dealings related to interest-based transactions. A search has been launched to trace the unidentified accused.

Advertisement

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement