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Nagpur: A 60-year-old woman died after allegedly coming into contact with an electrified streetlight cable in Nagpur’s Tajbagh area on Wednesday night, triggering public outrage and allegations of gross negligence against the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the contractor responsible for sewer line work.

The incident occurred near Bisa Baba Dargah in Gausiya Colony under Ward No. 30. The deceased was identified as Afroz Azim Khan (60), a resident of the Sakkardara area.

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According to local residents, an underground power cable supplying electricity to streetlights was allegedly damaged during recent sewer line excavation work. They claimed the damaged cable was not repaired despite repeated complaints, allowing electricity to leak into the area.

Afroz Khan reportedly came into contact with the live cable and suffered a fatal electric shock. She died on the spot before help could arrive.

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The tragedy sparked protests in the locality, with residents accusing the civic administration and the contractor of failing to ensure public safety. Locals alleged that despite informing the authorities, no police or civic officials reached the spot immediately and the woman’s body remained on the road for nearly two hours.

Residents also expressed resentment over the absence of senior officials and public representatives at the scene, demanding strict action against those responsible for the alleged negligence.

After being alerted, personnel from Sakkardara Police Station and officials from the concerned department reached the spot. Police shifted the body for post-mortem examination and registered a case of accidental death.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident. Officials said the allegations that the underground cable was damaged during excavation work and left unattended are also being examined. Further investigation is underway to ascertain responsibility and determine whether negligence contributed to the fatal accident.

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