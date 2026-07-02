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Nagpur: Continuing its crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Nagpur Crime Branch arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized MD (Mephedrone), mobile phones and a two-wheeler collectively valued at around Rs 1.40 lakh during a raid in the Sadar police station limits.

Acting on a specific tip-off, a team from Crime Branch Unit-II conducted a raid near Anjuman College on Haldiram Marg under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station.

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Police searched two suspects in the presence of independent witnesses and allegedly recovered 5 grams of MD drugs, estimated to be worth Rs 30,000.

The accused have been identified as Sachin Sunil Vishwakarma and Zoeb Shahbaz Qureshi.

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Apart from the contraband, police seized two mobile phones and a moped allegedly used in the illegal drug trade. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at around Rs 1.40 lakh.

A case has been registered against the duo under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. During the investigation, the accused allegedly disclosed the name of a suspected supplier identified only as ‘Gupta’, who is currently absconding.

Police have launched a search to trace the alleged supplier and are investigating the wider network to identify others involved in the narcotics trade. Officials said further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

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