Itarsi-Nagpur 4th Rail Line Approved to Boost Connectivity

Nagpur :There’s good news for rail passengers especially those traveling between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The Central Government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a fourth railway line between Itarsi (Narmadapuram, MP) and Nagpur (Maharashtra). This major development was cleared in the recent Union Cabinet meeting held in Delhi.

The project has been sanctioned with a budget of ₹5,451 crore. Once completed, the new line will enhance the movement of trains on this busy route, ensuring smoother and faster operations. Passengers will directly benefit from improved travel convenience and reduced journey times. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this significant approval.

Green Signal for Major Rail Projects

Chaired by PM Modi, the Union Cabinet on Thursday gave the green light to several key decisions, including four major railway projects, one of which is the Itarsi-Nagpur fourth line.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while briefing on the Cabinet’s decisions, confirmed that the Itarsi-Nagpur fourth line is now officially approved. The project will also reinforce major high density corridors such as Delhi–Chennai and Mumbai–Howrah, as Itarsi is a crucial junction connecting all four directions.

A Boost for Religious Tourism Too

Beyond infrastructure, this project will have religious significance. The new route will strengthen links between important Jyotirlingas Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh with Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh and Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu—thus boosting religious tourism and pilgrimages across states.

Moreover, the new line will help reduce congestion on some of the country’s busiest railway corridors, such as Delhi–Chennai and Mumbai–Howrah.

₹11,168 Crore for Four Railway Projects

Railway Minister Vaishnaw also revealed that the Cabinet has approved four major railway projects in total, with an estimated investment of ₹11,168 crore. These initiatives are expected to:

Improve passenger mobility

Accelerate freight operations

Enhance regional connectivity across key routes

This decision marks another major step in modernizing India’s railway infrastructure while addressing both logistical needs and cultural connectivity.