Eknath Shinde begins his inning as Chief Minister, assumes office

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today assumed his office on the sixth floor of Mantralaya as the Chief Minister after a span of about one week after being sworn in in Raj Bhawan by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.Though after his swearing in ceremony, Shinde swung into active mode as Mumbai and some parts of Maharashtra saw floods and water logging following heavy rains.
He spent few hours in all important Control Room of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to oversee the working and directed the team. Besides he also presided over a couple of meetings of bureaucrats and instructed the District Guardian Secretaries not to sit in the Mantralaya but to go to respective districts.
But today for the first time, Shinde entered the all important address in State, his office in Mantralaya.. accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde’s father, wife, son and daughter in law were also present on the occasion. Thus he began his innings as Chief Minister today.
The suspense over the Cabinet expansion continues in the State and all top leaders are non-commital about it. Though some names of both Shinde and Fadnavis (BJP) camp are doing the rounds but unless and untill the list of interested would be +Ministers+ is given a final touch and duly approved by the BJP central leadership, nothing can be written as final.
The Supreme Court verdict is eagerly awaited by all concerned parties like the Uddhav Thackeray camp and Shinde camp. Once Shinde camp crosses this hurdle, they will consolidate their position and stake their claim to be a real Shiv Sena and approach the Election Commission for allotment of symbol. This is sure to be opposed vehemently by Thackeray camp and another legal battle will be fought in the days and months to come.
… Joseph Rao – Senior Journalist