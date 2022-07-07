Eknath Shinde begins his inning as Chief Minister, assumes office

Advertisement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today assumed his office on the sixth floor of Mantralaya as the Chief Minister after a span of about one week after being sworn in in Raj Bhawan by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.Though after his swearing in ceremony, Shinde swung into active mode as Mumbai and some parts of Maharashtra saw floods and water logging following heavy rains.

He spent few hours in all important Control Room of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to oversee the working and directed the team. Besides he also presided over a couple of meetings of bureaucrats and instructed the District Guardian Secretaries not to sit in the Mantralaya but to go to respective districts.

Advertisement