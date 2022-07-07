Covid-19: Nagpur reports 118 fresh cases, 90 recovered, active patients at 643

Advertisement
Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 118 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 90 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.
Out of total 118 cases, 34 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 84 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.
A total of 1,972 samples (1,597 RT-PCR and 375 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.
With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 643 (200 rural and 443 city).
