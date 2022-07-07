Bodies of man, woman tied to stone found in Vena River in Butibori

Advertisement
Nagpur: Bodies of a man and a woman allegedly tied to stone and thrown into Vena River were found here, on Thursday, said Butibori police.
The deceased have not been identified yet. Cops are scanning missing complaints lodged in nearby police station to establish the identities of the deceased.
According to police sources, passerby saw bodies afloat in Vena River and alerted Butibori Police. Acting swiftly on the input, squad of Butibori Police rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies.
Cops suspect that the duo was killed elsewhere and their bodies were dump in the river to destroy evidence. In the meantime cops have sent the bodies for autopsy and have field an FIR in this connection. Further probe is underway.
