    Published On : Sat, Feb 20th, 2021

    Eknath Khadse tests Covid positive for 2nd time

    NCP leader Eknath Khadse claimed on Friday to have contracted coronavirus infection for a second time. Khadse, a former minister who is admitted to Bombay Hospital, announced the result of his COVID-19 test.

    “I was admitted in November last year for the same infection. I have tested positive again. I am feeling fine,” he said.

    Minister of State for Water Resources Bacchu Kadu also made a similar announcement. He had tested positive for the infection in September. “I have tested COVID-19 positive for a second time. I am currently in isolation. Those who have come in contact with me, plese get tested,” he tweeted.

    Meanwhile, a senior health official said a sudden drop in temperature last week in some parts of Maharashtra may have caused a spike in COVID-19 cases.

