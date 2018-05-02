“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Was Warrior On All Fronts Of Life” -Dr. S . S. Uttarwar

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is known as a warrior king whose bravery and chivalry enriched the history of Maratha Empire and made him one of the best kings in the region. Respectfully called as Chhatrapati, Shivaji Maharaj was coroneted on June 6, 1674, and began his reign on the Maratha Empire and began his rule that brought some of the most significant battles. Shivaji Maharaj had established a royal name for himself in history with his administrative skills by upholding the Swarajya values and the Maratha heritage. He was known for his bravery and tactics with which he won numerous wars against the Mughals.

The Vidarbha Institute Of Technology (VIT), had celebrated birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with various special programs. On this occasion, Prof, Bodne , Prof. Ghotekar, Prof. Malode, Prof. Kale , Prof wankhede and students of VIT had delivered their thoughts on the said occasion and asked audience to inculcate qualities of Shivaji Maharaj within us. Dr.Sanjay. S. Uttarwar Principal, elaborates about his popular lecture on life span of Shivaji Maharaj by name “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj A All Time Warrior.” He share his great administrative skills, his innovative military tactics and had also explained how we can follow his principles to build a peaceful society. He also explained the circumstances of how Shivaji Maharaj was coroneted and began his reign on the Maratha Empire.

Dr. S S Uttarwar narrate the various thrilling incidences form life of Shivaji Maharaj, such as assassination of Afjal khan who was Sardar from Aadilshahi of Vijapur now in Karnataka. He has taken oath in Darbar of Vijapur that he will destroy Shivaji and his military within few days and will come back with victory. Latter he gets killed in close fight with Shivaji Maharaj. Jam packed audience was roaming in Shivaji era during energetic and action packed delivery from Dr. Uttarwar. During his motivational delivery , Dr. Uttarwar quote and narrate various courageous incidences form life span of Shivaji Maharaj , his education, his war trainings and his upbringing since child hood. Role of his Mother Maharani Jijabai Bhosle was of utmost importance . She was the driving force behind all dids of Shivaji Maharaj. She was his Mentor, Guru , Guide and friend too. His delivery came to end in a cheerful and energetic atmosphere.

All HODs. Staff and students were present for program. Prof. Ghotekar Compeered the program while Prof Pranali Wankhede propose vote of thanks.

Mr.Jitesh.N.Maheshwari (Chairman,VIT), said, “I bow to Shivaji Maharaj” Dr.Pooja Maheshwari (Secretary, VIT) along with Dr.G.S.Natrajan (Director, VIT) and Dr.Sanjay.S,Uttarwar had paid their deep respect towards him.