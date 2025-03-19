Eight VHP, Bajrang Dal Workers Surrender in Aurangzeb Tomb Protest Case

Advertisement



Nagpur: Eight members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal surrendered to the Kotwali police on Wednesday in connection with the Nagpur violence case. The police had registered FIRs against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a protest demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad).

The accused were taken into custody and presented before the court today. In response to rising tensions, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla has directed district Superintendents of Police (SPs) to take even minor incidents seriously to prevent potential communal strife.

The state police chief has also instructed law enforcement officials to increase police visibility on the streets and ensure adequate security arrangements to maintain public order.

