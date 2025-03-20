Nagpur Police Stands Firm, Prevents Violence from Escalating

Advertisement



Nagpur witnessed unrest following communal tensions, but the swift and decisive action by the city police ensured that the violence did not spiral out of control. With three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) injured in the line of duty, the law enforcement’s dedication to maintaining peace remains commendable. The role of Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr. Ravinder Singal was especially praiseworthy, as he continually updated the media with factual information, countering misinformation and preventing unnecessary panic.

CP Singal’s prompt communication may have unsettled some members of the ruling party, leading to clarifications from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state assembly. The Chief Minister emphasized that his stance aligned with that of Nagpur Police, stating, “There is no difference in what I have said and that of the city police commissioner. The Nagpur commissioner of police has said they are verifying if the violence was pre-planned. They have not yet arrived at a conclusion. I have not said anything different. After all, when I make a statement here in assembly, it is also based on the information from the police head.”

Social Media’s Role in Aggravating the Situation

Beyond the key perpetrators on the ground, social media influencers played a significant role in escalating tensions. Notably, many of these influencers, who are often seen attending official meetings and press conferences, were among the first to circulate misleading narratives. While mainstream media acted responsibly, refraining from sensationalist coverage, these influencers took to platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube, posting stories, reels, and taking sides, thus fanning the flames of discord.

Maharashtra Cyber has identified and flagged over 140 provocative posts and videos, leading to the issuance of notices under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, for their immediate takedown. Additionally, 97 posts spreading false rumors were identified, including claims that two injured individuals had succumbed to their wounds, which was later proven to be false. The authorities have urged the public to refrain from believing or sharing unverified information.

Fahim Khan – The Mastermind and Other Key Players

Police investigations have pointed to Fahim Khan, a member of an outfit that advocates moderate Islam, as the mastermind behind the violence. However, the spread of misinformation was equally fueled by social media influencers who irresponsibly amplified narratives that deepened communal divides. Interestingly, the unrest began when members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal burned an effigy of Aurangzeb, prompting members of another community to file complaints at the local police station. The mainstream media, understanding the sensitive nature of the issue, refrained from extensive coverage. Unfortunately, social media influencers picked up the event and spun it into a larger, more volatile controversy.

This reckless dissemination continued late into the night, until some influencers, either realizing their mistake or receiving directives from authorities, changed course and began promoting peace through hashtags and posts. The question remains: Is it justified to spread hate and then suddenly pivot to promoting peace?

Need for Accountability and Responsible Social Media Usage

Nagpur Police must take stringent action against those who use social media irresponsibly. While influencers play a vital role in shaping narratives, they must recognize their duty to society. It is imperative that social media platforms be used constructively—to inspire and to spread positivity—not to incite communal tensions.

Authorities must issue strict warnings to these influencers and enforce regulations ensuring that digital platforms are not exploited to sow discord. The power of social media should be harnessed for good—after all, peace cannot be an afterthought; it must be the foundation of all discourse.

Nagpur Police’s swift response, the bravery of its officers, and the commitment to maintaining law and order must be recognized and appreciated. As the city moves forward, let this incident serve as a reminder that communal harmony is a collective responsibility, and it begins with responsible communication.

