Maharashtra Government to Ban Social Media Reels by Government Employees

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is set to introduce strict regulations prohibiting government employees and officers from creating and uploading social media reels. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, responding to a legislative query, confirmed that a Government Resolution (GR) will be issued to enforce the ban.

The state administration plans to amend the 1979 Service Conduct Rules to introduce new provisions governing the behavior of officials and employees. These regulations will be integrated into service conditions, ensuring stricter compliance.

Unregulated Conduct Will Not Be Tolerated

Chief Minister Fadnavis made it clear in the Legislative Council that any form of unregulated behavior by government officials will not be tolerated. The issue was raised by MLA Dr. Parinay Fuke, who pointed out the increasing presence of government officers on social media and their engagement in activities such as creating and sharing reels.

According to Dr. Fuke, social media has created a perception that district collectors, police superintendents, and inspectors control all administrative affairs, often portraying themselves as the primary decision-makers in government matters. He emphasized the need for stringent rules and their proper enforcement to prevent misuse of social media platforms by government employees.

Government Image at Stake

Dr. Fuke had previously written to Chief Minister Fadnavis in December, highlighting concerns over government employees’ social media activities. In the Legislative Council session, he reiterated the need for regulation, citing instances where reels created by officials have led to government embarrassment.

Under the Maharashtra Civil Services Conduct Rules, the government has taken action against officials in the past three years for misconduct. However, Dr. Fuke questioned whether the government plans to introduce a new law or amend existing regulations to impose stricter control over social media activities by government employees.

Curbing Self-Promotion and Anti-Government Content

The MLA also pointed out that several government employees post content against the government or use social media for self-glorification. While the government encourages citizen engagement through social media, current trends suggest otherwise.

Citing examples from Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir, where strict social media regulations are in place for government employees, Dr. Fuke urged Maharashtra to implement similar measures. He also mentioned that the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy has already enforced stringent guidelines in this regard.

Chief Minister Fadnavis acknowledged the concerns and assured that Maharashtra will soon introduce necessary reforms to regulate social media activities among government officials, aligning with contemporary media practices.

