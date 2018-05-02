Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized

CRIME Branch on Friday raided a farm at Narsala on the outskirts of the city in Hudkeshwar area and caught eight persons redhanded while gambling on cockfight. Cops seized cash, six cellphones, blades used for rooster fight, right vehicles and other material worth over Rs 22.12 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Arun Bisen Kokande (57), Parmesh Suresh Chikte (32), Deepak Ankush Chikte (28), all residents of Tirodi near Gram Panchayat, Deepak Vishnuji Chakole (41), a resident of Flat No 401, Yash Complex, Dighori, Umrer Road, Rajendra Sitaram Nimje (52), a resident of Plot No 98, Mhalgi Nagar, behind Besa Power House, Shyam Vitthal Nagpure (52), a resident of Plot No 246, Govind Nagar, Prabhakar Bhedruji Naitam (65), and Babarao Ganpat Nagpure (45), both residents of Narsala.

Farm owner Panjabrao Nagpure, a resident of Govind Nagar, managed to give a slip to the cops. Senior Police Inspector (Crime) Ashok Meshram, attached to Unit IV, got information that some persons were gambling on rooster fight in a farm at Narsala. He along with Assistant Police Inspector K V Chaugule, SubInspector Purshottam Mohekar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Battulal Pande and others raided the farm. Cops caught the accused redhanded while placing bets on a cockfight.

The Crime Branch team seized Rs 46,150 cash, six mobile phones worth Rs 83,000, eight vehicles worth Rs 20,80,000, and 12 sharpedged blades worth Rs 3600 from their possession. Following a complaint lodged by Assistant Sub-Inspector Pande, an offence under Sections 188, 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12(c) of Gambling Act against the accused persons at Hudkeshwar Police Station.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nilesh Bharne, Deputy Commissioner (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane and Assistant Commissioner (Crime) Sudhir Nandanwar