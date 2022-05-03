Eid Mubarak: Muslim brethren celebrate joyous festival Eid-ul-Fitr in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Muslim brethren in Nagpur celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr, the joyous festival to mark the completion of a month-long fast observed from dawn to dawn during the holy period of Ramzan. The devout thronged mosques across the city and offered namaz. They exchanged greetings and wished for good health and world peace. Post pandemic, the faithful were back to mosques in Ramzan after a long wait of two years.

Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is a major religious holiday observed by Muslims around the world that marks the conclusion of Ramzan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. The celebration commemorates the end of the 30 days of dawn-to-dusk fasting that Muslims observe throughout the month of Ramzan. With the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the period of fasting and prayer comes to an end.

The market areas like Mominpura, Jaripatka, Sadar, Itwari and many more are flooded with shoppers for last minute shopping. Another important aspect of the festival is the Eid daawat. Hence, sumptuous spreads are being prepared in the city homes. The Mominpura area is usually a place where youngsters love to go at night to have mouth-watering snacks. The area is predominantly famous for the delicacies it offers, especially for the lovers of non-vegetarian food. However, during the holy month of Ramzan, an illuminated night market comes into existence and completely transforms the area, which becomes a Mecca of food lovers and shoppers alike!

