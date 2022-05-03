India’s active Covid cases srop to 19,137 in 24 hrs, 20 die

Advertisement

India logged 2,568 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,84,913, while active cases dipped to 19,137, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,23,889 with 20 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 363 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.