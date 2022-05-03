Weather Man predicts thunderstorm, rain in Vidarbha in next 3 days

Advertisement

Nagpur: The maximum temperature in Nagpur dropped by a degree in the last 24 hours as the city recorded 43.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, providing a little respite to citizens from the scorching heat.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to moisture incursion and formation of low pressure areas in the upper crust, cloud formation will take place. The cloud formation will result in further drop in temperature by about 2 degrees Celsius throughout the week in the region. The Weather Department also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and little rain in some places of Vidarbha in the next 3 days.

Though the maximum temperature all over Vidarbha dropped by about 2 degrees on Monday, minimum temperature saw rise across the region. Wardha recorded the highest minimum temperature with 30.2 degrees Celsius on Monday whereas Nagpur (29.5 degree Celsius),Yavatmal (29.5 degree Celsius), Chandrapur (29.8 degree Celsius) and Akola (29.2 degree Celsius) recorded the minimum temperature above 29 degrees Celsius. Other places in Vidarbha recorded the minimum temperature above 25 degrees Celsius on Monday

Chandrapur, too, saw a little drop in the temperature as maximum temperature stood at 45.2 degrees Celsius on Monday which was highest in Vidarbha. A day before, it was 46 degrees Celsius in Chandrapur. Maximum temperature will remain above 40 degrees Celsius all over Vidarbha throughout the week due to the cloud cover.