Eid-e-Milad Celebrated in Nagpur with Tight Security

Nagpur: The city of Nagpur came alive on Friday as thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Festive spirit was most visible in the Mominpura locality, where mosques and streets were illuminated, and processions reflected the devotion of the faithful.

To ensure a peaceful and joyous celebration, the Nagpur Police put in place elaborate security arrangements across the city. In the Mominpura area, particularly around Jama Masjid, heavy deployment of police personnel was seen. Teams assisted by a dog squad carried out checks, while barricades were set up to regulate movement.

Police March to Boost Confidence

Earlier in the day, Nagpur City Police conducted a route march in Central Nagpur to reassure citizens and display readiness. The march, led by Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Singal, covered Central Avenue and adjoining areas, with senior officers and large contingents of police personnel participating.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

With both Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan overlapping this year, authorities have adopted heightened security and traffic measures. Officials confirmed that 4,500 police personnel, 1,300 Home Guards, and senior officers are on duty across Nagpur.

Eid Procession Route

The traditional Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi procession, organized by the Markazi Seerani Committee, began from Sevasadan Chowk and passed through several key junctions including Geetanjali Chowk, Mominpura Chowk, Timki Chowk, Ganjakhet Chowk, Teen N Chowk, Shaheed Chowk, Baghdadi Chowk, Satranjipura Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Chandrashekhar Azad Chowk, Gandhi Putla Chowk, and Agrasen Chowk, before concluding at Sevasadan Chowk.

Traffic Diversions in Place

To facilitate the smooth movement of the procession and prevent congestion, the police announced several diversions across Central Nagpur, including:

Closure of Santra Market Overbridge to Telephone Exchange Chowk for all vehicles.

for all vehicles. Diversion of vehicles from Chitnis Park Chowk to Agrasen Chowk via Badkas Chowk and Maulana Natik Chowk.

via Badkas Chowk and Maulana Natik Chowk. Traffic from Ganjakhet to Agrasen Chowk diverted via Lal Imli Chowk.

diverted via Lal Imli Chowk. Rerouting from Bhaldarpura to Sevasadan Chowk via Shabbani Club and Bajeria.

via Shabbani Club and Bajeria. Motorists traveling from Jaistambh Chowk to Mayo Hospital redirected through Loha Pul and Cotton Market Chowk.

Citizens’ Cooperation Sought

Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Singal personally reviewed the arrangements and appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police, follow diversions, and plan their travel in advance.

With religious fervor, colorful processions, and tight security, Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi celebrations in Nagpur remained peaceful and vibrant, showcasing the city’s spirit of unity and devotion.