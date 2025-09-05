TRAI Drive Test Report Reveals Mobile Network Quality in South Goa

Panaji: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the results of its Independent Drive Test (IDT) for South Goa, highlighting how different telecom operators are performing on crucial voice and data parameters. Conducted between 22nd and 25th July 2025, the drive test assessed mobile network quality across city routes, coastal stretches, busy hotspots, and pedestrian zones.

What the TRAI Drive Test Covered

Total distance tested: 261.8 km (city routes), 3.9 km (coastal routes), 8.9 km (walk tests).

261.8 km (city routes), 3.9 km (coastal routes), 8.9 km (walk tests). Hotspots surveyed: 9 key locations including Colva Beach, Dabolim Airport, Madgaon Railway Station, Miramar Beach, Dona Paula, and Goa Medical College .

9 key locations including . Technologies tested: 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G services across multiple networks.

Voice Service Performance

Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR): RJIL (99.18%) led the pack, followed by VIL (96.54%), Airtel (95.33%), and BSNL (94.03%).

RJIL (99.18%) led the pack, followed by VIL (96.54%), Airtel (95.33%), and BSNL (94.03%). Drop Call Rate (DCR): Airtel (0.43%) and RJIL (0.62%) performed well, while BSNL recorded the highest call drops at 3.94%.

Airtel (0.43%) and RJIL (0.62%) performed well, while BSNL recorded the highest call drops at 3.94%. Voice Quality (MOS): Airtel (3.98) and VIL (3.97) reported higher quality compared to BSNL (2.48).

Data Service Performance

Download Speeds: RJIL (143.94 Mbps) and Airtel (90.05 Mbps) dominated, while BSNL lagged at just 1.26 Mbps.

RJIL (143.94 Mbps) and Airtel (90.05 Mbps) dominated, while BSNL lagged at just 1.26 Mbps. Upload Speeds: RJIL (20.77 Mbps) and Airtel (17.33 Mbps) were strong, compared to BSNL (2.09 Mbps).

RJIL (20.77 Mbps) and Airtel (17.33 Mbps) were strong, compared to BSNL (2.09 Mbps). Latency: VIL recorded the lowest latency (22.80 ms), followed by Airtel (24.15 ms).

At hotspot zones, 5G networks of RJIL and Airtel peaked at speeds above 150 Mbps, offering high-performance browsing and streaming experiences.

Key Test Locations in South Goa

TRAI’s survey included neighborhoods such as Vasco Da Gama, Colva, Cuncolim, Madgaon, Verna, Bambolim, Chandor, and Quepem, along with busy hubs like Panjim Market, Panjim KTC Bus Stand, and Vasco Da Gama Railway Station.