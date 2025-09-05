Rs 8.12 lakh looted from SBI ATM in Nagpur’s Jaripatka

Nagpur: In yet another blow to ATM security, unidentified miscreants struck at Patankar Chowk in Jaripatka and looted Rs 8.12 lakh from a State Bank of India (SBI) kiosk in the early hours of Thursday. The gang cut open the machine using a gas cutter before fleeing with the cash.

The crime came to light when Asim Akhtar Khaliq Ansari (43), Branch Manager of SBI Jaripatka, was alerted by ATM Channel Supervisor Prashant Pandey about the break-in. On reaching the spot around 2:26 am, Ansari found the kiosk vandalised and the cash missing.

CCTV footage revealed three masked men arriving in a silver car with a fake number plate, later traced to a city resident’s vehicle, found intact at its owner’s residence, confirming the use of a decoy plate. Inside the kiosk, the thieves sprayed black paint on cameras to conceal their identity, though external cameras managed to capture their movements. In their haste, they even left behind a cash tray containing Rs 500 denomination notes.

Shockingly, this very ATM had been targeted two years ago. Police had then warned the bank about security lapses, but no corrective measures were taken. The kiosk was operating without a guard or an alarm system, making it easy prey for the repeat strike.

Investigators suspect the involvement of an interstate gang and believe the culprits have already fled Nagpur. Jaripatka Police have registered a case and are scanning additional CCTV footage while coordinating with other districts. Senior officers are monitoring the probe closely.

Police have once again urged banks to tighten security at ATMs by installing alarm systems and deploying guards, warning that negligence could invite more such incidents.