Nagpur: Eid al-Adha is being celebrated with religious fervor and enthusiasm across the state Monday. Clad in traditional outfits, Muslims thronged various mosques and fields for offering prayers in mass.

In Nagpur, the festival has been celebrated peacefully. Thousands gathered at Boriyapura Idgah, Mominpura and other Idgah for prayers at 8am. Similarly, special arrangements were made at new Idgah where many offered prayers.