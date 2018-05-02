Jio GigaFiber to come with free 4K LED TV for Jio Forever Plan users

Reliance Jio will give users a free LED TV with HD or 4K resolution if they opt for Jio Forever Plan. No, this is not a joke. The announcement was made by Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) as he revealed details of the Jio Fiber launch. The Jio GigaFiber is launching on September 5 and while the details are still not fully revealed Ambani has said that customers who opt for long-term Jio GigaFiber plans will get free TVs.

For now details of TV brands are not yet revealed. It is also not known if the TVs will be entirely free or if there will be a security deposit before customers get it. Ambani said that the free TVs are part of Jio Welcome Offer that the company will be rolling out for early Jio GigaFiber users.

Jio GigaFiber will launch on September 5 and will come with speed of up to 1gbps.