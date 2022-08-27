Advertisement

Nagpur: Thousands of Nagpurians hit the streets as the procession of Kali Pili Marbats that represent evil forces commenced in the city. The Kali (black) and Pili (yellow) effigies, the main attraction of the procession, are burnt later to keep the evil spirits away.

The hot pursuit of various evils haunting the society continued this year as well in the form of the traditional and feverish event — procession of Kali, Pili Marbats and Badgyas – in the Second Capital City of Nagpur on Saturday, the second day of Pola festival. The unique event has become an identity of Vidarbha, especially Nagpur city, as a rich tradition keeps adding to its uniqueness.

The high pitched chants of “Eeda, peeda gheun jaa ge Marbat” (Take away all social evils and human miseries) marked the Kali, Pili Marbats as well as the famous Badgyas on the streets in East Nagpur. The two effigies of ‘Kali’) and ‘Pili’ Marbats are eloquently used as symbols to express pent-up fury by common people against evils haunting them. It may be rising prices, unpopular government decisions, other current topics etc that are tormenting the common people.

Kali Marbat was taken out by the Shri Devasthan Panch Committee, Itwari Bardana Market, Nehru Putala from its premises. The procession passed through the designated routes. Nagoba Devasthan, Tarhane Teli Samaj organised the procession of Pili Marbat. The joint procession of Kali and Pili Marbats started from Nehru Putala and passed through various routes.

Both the effigies are taken separately and they later meet at the Nehru Putla Square. People also celebrate the meeting of the Kali Pili Marbats by showering petals on them.

Marbat is one of a kind festival celebrated only in Nagpur. The festival is over 140 years old and is still celebrated with equal enthusiasm.

