NMC to set up electric vehicle charging stations across Nagpur: Report

Advertisement

Nagpur: In view of the rise in eco-friendly electric vehicles, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started the process to set up charging stations for electric vehicles, whether bus or four-wheelers, across Nagpur city. In a boost for its plan, the civic body has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government’s Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT), which will fund and execute projects like establishment of electric vehicle charging stations, according to a report in local English daily.

The report said that the NMC’s Electrical Department floated a tender on Wednesday seeking rates for various equipment required to set up EV charging stations. The civic body follows the Common Schedule of Rates (CSR) framed by the State’s Public Works Department for executing any work. There is no mention of rates for establishment of EV charging stations in PWD’s CSR. Therefore, NMC has started the process to fix rates.

Advertisement

According to the Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, NMC and Smart City SPV NSSCDCL can take up the work of setting up charging stations once rates are fixed. Plan is going on with MAHAPREIT to develop EV charging stations. Nagpur Smart and Sustainable Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) had also proposed to establish 13 EV charging stations under the Smart City Project. Process to sign an agreement with an agency is reportedly in the final stages.

Advertisement

Maha Metro has already developed charging stations for electric two-wheelers at some Metro platforms in Nagpur.

According to the report, the civic body is taking up various projects to make the city free of pollution. NMC’s plan is to run all city buses on eco-friendly means. Projects will be framed in a phased manner to provide infrastructure to promote eco-friendly two-wheelers and four-wheelers, the report said.

In association with MAHAPREIT, NMC is also planning to take up projects related to production of solar energy and other types of infrastructure related to renewable energy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement