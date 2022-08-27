12-hour water supply shutdown in Dharampeth Zone on August 28

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Orange City Water (OCW) has announced a 12-hour shutdown from 10 am to 10 pm on August 28 (Sunday) in Dharampeth Zone for installation of flow-meter at Seminary Hills water reservoir.

During the shutdown, water supply to different areas will be affected from the main water channel, Rifle Line in Dharampeth Zone. The areas to be affected include 160 Tenement area, MLA Hostel, area behind MLA Hostel, Priyadarshini Colony, Giripeth, Gorepeth, Dharampeth, Dharampeth-9 Galli, Gadga Vasti, Gawlipura , Ghatate Layout, Vasantrao Naik slums, Patrakar Sahnivas, Maharajbagh area, MHADA Colony, Amravati Road, Railway Colony, Vanamati area, Kachipura slums, Kachipura Layout and entire area of Ramdaspeth.

Advertisement

During and after the shutdown period, water supply will not be provided to the affected areas even through water tankers. OCW has requested all the citizens of these areas to cooperate by storing enough water before the shutdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement