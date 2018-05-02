Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jul 24th, 2019

Education kit distributed among kids of Nagpur jail inmates

Nagpur: State Government, along with Maharashtra Jail Divison in association with Tata Trust on Wednesday distributed education kits among the children of the Central Jail inmates.

In the second consecutive year, total 128 children of 69 inmates were distributed the much needed education kits at the hands f dignitaries during the programme.

The programme started with the lighting of the traditional lamp followed by commemoration of Savitribai Fule. Yogesh Desai, Deputy General Inspector, East Zone was the chief guest of the function on this occasion.

Jail Superintendent Anupkumar Kumre, Senior Jail Official, Vikas Ranjanlwar, Jail Manager, Rajaram Bhosle, Yogesh Patil, Sanjeev Hatwade, LaxmanSalve, Tata Trust Representative, Dhanpal Meshram, social worker Mahadev Dongre, Gajanan Ingle, Mina Latkar were present on this occasion.

Rotary Club of North Nagpur and Bhartiya Sewak Sangati also played key role in the success of the programme.

Happening Nagpur
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’
City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’
Nagpur Crime News
Fake MakeMyTrip agent dupes man of Rs 1.19 lakh in Jaitala
Fake MakeMyTrip agent dupes man of Rs 1.19 lakh in Jaitala
Lady in ‘high spirits’ create ruckus at Sakkardara police station
Lady in ‘high spirits’ create ruckus at Sakkardara police station
Maharashtra News
दिवानी न्यायालय रामटेक परीसरात केली वृक्षलागवड.
दिवानी न्यायालय रामटेक परीसरात केली वृक्षलागवड.
मंगळवारी बाजारात तरुणाची हत्या : तीन आरोपींना अटक
मंगळवारी बाजारात तरुणाची हत्या : तीन आरोपींना अटक
Hindi News
गोंदिया: जो 70 साल में नहीं हुआ, वह 3 माह में होगा
गोंदिया: जो 70 साल में नहीं हुआ, वह 3 माह में होगा
राष्ट्रीय बाल हक़ आयोग की बैठक में नागपुर की 121 शिकायतों का हुआ निपटारा
राष्ट्रीय बाल हक़ आयोग की बैठक में नागपुर की 121 शिकायतों का हुआ निपटारा
Trending News
3 including two juveniles stone youth to death in MIDC
3 including two juveniles stone youth to death in MIDC
Crime Crackdown : Maya gang mastermind, two aides arrested
Crime Crackdown : Maya gang mastermind, two aides arrested
Featured News
Just a Click Away 5D BIM Helps in Fast Dissemination of Information Geographical Tagging for Nagpur Metro
Just a Click Away 5D BIM Helps in Fast Dissemination of Information Geographical Tagging for Nagpur Metro
PM must tell India of meeting with Trump: Rahul
PM must tell India of meeting with Trump: Rahul
Trending In Nagpur
Education kit distributed among kids of Nagpur jail inmates
Education kit distributed among kids of Nagpur jail inmates
राष्ट्रीय बाल हक़ आयोग की बैठक में नागपुर की 121 शिकायतों का हुआ निपटारा
राष्ट्रीय बाल हक़ आयोग की बैठक में नागपुर की 121 शिकायतों का हुआ निपटारा
गोंदियाः प्रशासकीय इमारत की लिफ्ट में फंसे रहे लोग
गोंदियाः प्रशासकीय इमारत की लिफ्ट में फंसे रहे लोग
वेकोलि के श्री धीरज बने सुपर सिंगर
वेकोलि के श्री धीरज बने सुपर सिंगर
विद्यार्थियों को एडमिशन मिले इसलिए बढ़ेगी 20 प्रतिशत सीटे
विद्यार्थियों को एडमिशन मिले इसलिए बढ़ेगी 20 प्रतिशत सीटे
Fake MakeMyTrip agent dupes man of Rs 1.19 lakh in Jaitala
Fake MakeMyTrip agent dupes man of Rs 1.19 lakh in Jaitala
“तुझे गीत गाण्यासाठी” की 25 जुलाई 2019 को होगी प्रस्तुति
“तुझे गीत गाण्यासाठी” की 25 जुलाई 2019 को होगी प्रस्तुति
महामार्गों पर स्थित शराब दुकानों पर मंडरा रहा खतरा
महामार्गों पर स्थित शराब दुकानों पर मंडरा रहा खतरा
Lady in ‘high spirits’ create ruckus at Sakkardara police station
Lady in ‘high spirits’ create ruckus at Sakkardara police station
एसएनडीएल ने हसनबाग में पकड़ा लाखों की बिजली चोरी
एसएनडीएल ने हसनबाग में पकड़ा लाखों की बिजली चोरी
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145