Education kit distributed among kids of Nagpur jail inmates

Nagpur: State Government, along with Maharashtra Jail Divison in association with Tata Trust on Wednesday distributed education kits among the children of the Central Jail inmates.

In the second consecutive year, total 128 children of 69 inmates were distributed the much needed education kits at the hands f dignitaries during the programme.

The programme started with the lighting of the traditional lamp followed by commemoration of Savitribai Fule. Yogesh Desai, Deputy General Inspector, East Zone was the chief guest of the function on this occasion.

Jail Superintendent Anupkumar Kumre, Senior Jail Official, Vikas Ranjanlwar, Jail Manager, Rajaram Bhosle, Yogesh Patil, Sanjeev Hatwade, LaxmanSalve, Tata Trust Representative, Dhanpal Meshram, social worker Mahadev Dongre, Gajanan Ingle, Mina Latkar were present on this occasion.

Rotary Club of North Nagpur and Bhartiya Sewak Sangati also played key role in the success of the programme.