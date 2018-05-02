Koradi man held captive, looted at knife point in MIDC

Nagpur: A Koradi-based man was kidnapped by three youths and held captive for four hours in his car, for a eight lakh ransom under MIDC police on Friday.

According to police, complainant, Sanjaykumar Yuvarajendra Arya (45),a resident of Tulip Apartment, Koradi road

was on his way to Hingna when his four-wheeler was intercepted by three youths between CRPF Gate and Lata Mangeshkar Hospital. When he stopped his vehicle, three youths aged between 20-25 got inside seeking lift.

After driving for a while, they however, reportedly threaten him at knife point and sought Rs 8 lakh ransom. When Arya expressed incapability to give away the hefty amount, the accused reportedly snatched his wallet and took Rs 3,000 cash. The accused who held him captive for four hours, later, took his ATM card and withdraw Rs 90,000 from his account and also asked him to call his friend to handover Rs 50,000 to one named Shweta at Mangalmurti Chowk. The man was released after, before a accused threatened him to remain silent.

Arya later approach MIDC police and filed a complaint. Cops have registered a case under relevant Sections of the IPC and launched the manhunt of the accused.