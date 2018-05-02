Edify School Celebrates Annual Sports Day

Nagpur: Edify School, Nagpur celebrated its 10th annual sports day with great zest and exuberance on two days, Friday, 29 November and Saturday, 30 November . The eminent personalities from the field of sports graced the occasion held at the campus of the school. Mrs Kalpana Jadhav, women director of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Majaraj Nagpur University, Nagpur and whole Maharashstra who has a 42 year of experience in the field of sports as a coach, manager, organizer, speaker, etc. was the Guest of honour.

Whereas, Mr Subhash Rewatkar, Deputy Director of Sports department, Nagpur region was the chief guest. The honourable guests along with the directors of school, Mr and Mrs Inderpreet singh Tuli, principal, Dr Plex John and headmistress, Mrs Smita Dev were greeted with a welcome dance by students of grades V to IX. The day witnessed a bash of invigorating sporting events being complimented with musical synergies; preceded by a marvellous parade by students representing their respective houses, Earth, Water, Air and Fire house in a dignifying manner.

Students of grades I to X; all arrayed in beautiful, colourful dresses enthralled the audience of students, parents and guests with a number of musical performances. While they gave a tribute to the Lord of Strength, Hanuman, they also exhibited the perfect synchronization of life, education and sports. The chief guest eulogized the importance of sports in a student’s overall development and stated how it can bring laurels to one’s life and applauded school for its efforts.

Mrs Kalpana Jadhav also appreciated the school management, principal and teachers for the impressive sporting events and the efforts of the school to instil in their students physical training apart from the academic knowledge. The Director, Mr Tuli addressed the gathering and also declared the winning house (Fire) for the academic year 2019-20 based on all competitions, so far. The jubilant ceremony hosted by Mrs Nazia Baig and Mrs Rekha Tiwari, concluded with bestowing academic excellence awards and other prizes.