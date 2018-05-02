Woman killed, two others hurt in road mishap in Kalamna

Nagpur: Criminal negligence on part of a contractor and supervisor cost a woman her life as the Activa moped she was riding in dashed against a cement block dumped right in middle of road in Kalamna area here on Tuesday night. Two others riding on the Activa were injured seriously. The accused contractor and supervisor have been booked.

The deceased woman has been identified as Madhuri Manohar Dekate (35), resident of Koshtipura, Bhandewadi. According to police, Madhuri along with Ujwal Pritam Bansod (30) and Ritu Wedekar (26), both residents of same area, was riding on an Activa moped (MH-49/AV 7591) around 9.15 pm on Tuesday. Between HB Town Square and Chikhli Square, their Activa dashed against a cement block dumped negligently in the middle of road.

As a result, the trio fell on road. Madhuri suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot while Ujwal and Ritu received serious injuries. The cement block was dumped on the road by the contractor and supervisor who were overseeing the cement road construction.

Kalamna API Patil, based on a complaint lodged by Abhishek Yuvraj Wedekar (25), booked the accused contractor and supervisor, who have not been identified, under Sections 304(A), 337, 338 of the IPC. Further probe is on.