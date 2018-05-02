Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Dec 4th, 2019

Woman killed, two others hurt in road mishap in Kalamna

Nagpur: Criminal negligence on part of a contractor and supervisor cost a woman her life as the Activa moped she was riding in dashed against a cement block dumped right in middle of road in Kalamna area here on Tuesday night. Two others riding on the Activa were injured seriously. The accused contractor and supervisor have been booked.

The deceased woman has been identified as Madhuri Manohar Dekate (35), resident of Koshtipura, Bhandewadi. According to police, Madhuri along with Ujwal Pritam Bansod (30) and Ritu Wedekar (26), both residents of same area, was riding on an Activa moped (MH-49/AV 7591) around 9.15 pm on Tuesday. Between HB Town Square and Chikhli Square, their Activa dashed against a cement block dumped negligently in the middle of road.

As a result, the trio fell on road. Madhuri suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot while Ujwal and Ritu received serious injuries. The cement block was dumped on the road by the contractor and supervisor who were overseeing the cement road construction.

Kalamna API Patil, based on a complaint lodged by Abhishek Yuvraj Wedekar (25), booked the accused contractor and supervisor, who have not been identified, under Sections 304(A), 337, 338 of the IPC. Further probe is on.

Happening Nagpur
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
Nagpur Crime News
Con couple extorts Rs 9.82 lakh from woman in Jaripatka
Con couple extorts Rs 9.82 lakh from woman in Jaripatka
Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth
Hooligans deal fists and blows to 2 youths in Ambazari, break teeth
Maharashtra News
‘ महापरीक्षा पोर्टल’ बंद करून शासकीय भरती प्रक्रिया पारदर्शक राबवावी
‘ महापरीक्षा पोर्टल’ बंद करून शासकीय भरती प्रक्रिया पारदर्शक राबवावी
नादुरूस्त ट्रक ला मागुन धड़क ,एक घायल
नादुरूस्त ट्रक ला मागुन धड़क ,एक घायल
Hindi News
नगरसेवक बंटी शेलके ने की परिसर के नागरिक के साथ मारपीट
नगरसेवक बंटी शेलके ने की परिसर के नागरिक के साथ मारपीट
किसने की सुप्रीम कोर्ट की गाईडलाईन की अवेलहना? मीडिया या पुलिस
किसने की सुप्रीम कोर्ट की गाईडलाईन की अवेलहना? मीडिया या पुलिस
Trending News
NMC begins demolition of Ambekar’s illegal building
NMC begins demolition of Ambekar’s illegal building
Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city
Nagpur police write to MIB as banned Pak channels being aired in city
Featured News
वीडियो: आंबेकर की इतवारी स्थित अवैध इमारत को मनपा ने तोडना किया शुरु
वीडियो: आंबेकर की इतवारी स्थित अवैध इमारत को मनपा ने तोडना किया शुरु
Nagpur police open free ride to home for women in distress
Nagpur police open free ride to home for women in distress
Trending In Nagpur
‘ महापरीक्षा पोर्टल’ बंद करून शासकीय भरती प्रक्रिया पारदर्शक राबवावी
‘ महापरीक्षा पोर्टल’ बंद करून शासकीय भरती प्रक्रिया पारदर्शक राबवावी
Woman killed, two others hurt in road mishap in Kalamna
Woman killed, two others hurt in road mishap in Kalamna
Con couple extorts Rs 9.82 lakh from woman in Jaripatka
Con couple extorts Rs 9.82 lakh from woman in Jaripatka
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
NMC begins demolition of Ambekar’s illegal building
NMC begins demolition of Ambekar’s illegal building
वीडियो: आंबेकर की इतवारी स्थित अवैध इमारत को मनपा ने तोडना किया शुरु
वीडियो: आंबेकर की इतवारी स्थित अवैध इमारत को मनपा ने तोडना किया शुरु
घोडे, तोफा आणि आतषबाजीही थोर राणीची भावविभोर कहाणी
घोडे, तोफा आणि आतषबाजीही थोर राणीची भावविभोर कहाणी
नागपुर और वर्धा रेलवे स्टेशन पर लगेगी नोट डालकर चिल्लर निकालनेवाली मशीन
नागपुर और वर्धा रेलवे स्टेशन पर लगेगी नोट डालकर चिल्लर निकालनेवाली मशीन
नौकर व ठेकेदार ने किया कंपनी से विश्वासघात
नौकर व ठेकेदार ने किया कंपनी से विश्वासघात
नागपुरात ‘मिनी मंत्रालय’ सुरु करा : आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांची मागणी
नागपुरात ‘मिनी मंत्रालय’ सुरु करा : आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांची मागणी
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145