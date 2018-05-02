Edify School bids adieu to Std X students with overwhelming celebration

Nagpur: Edify School, Nagpur bid adieu to their grade X students by organising a fiesta of musical synergies, blessings and exuberance and mouth watering delicacies, on Saturday, February 15. Director couple of the school, Dr. Inderpreet SinghTuli and Mandeep Kaur Tuli graced the occasion as the chief guests. Principal Dr Plex John and Head Mistress Smita Dev were the guests of honour.

The programme began with the prayer by Principal Dr Plex John beseeching the almighty to confer on the young students the highest spirit for studying and courage to strain every nerve to prepare well for the exams.

“Students of today are going to be the beacon of the world tomorrow and we, along with the team of our dedicated facilitators, have tried our best to empower them to be the torch bearers, to be the change makers”, with these words, he appealed to the students to burn the midnight oil in order to gain flourishing success and glorify the school.

Welcome of all students of grade X was done by the students of grade IX by presenting roses to their beloved seniors. There were scintillating games planned for the girls and boys. The young girls and boys arrayed in beautiful dresses setting the ramp on fire accompanied by their favourite teachers was an event, unique for Edifians.

Miss Mahi Chandel and Master Sadesh Chawla were awarded the ‘Edify King’ and the ‘Edify Queen’ respectively. All the students were given a token of love embellished with the Edify logo and a group photograph of students and teachers, by the Directors. Students reminisced their emotions and experiences and thanked their teachers for their relentless guidance while some became quite emotional.

On this occasion the school announced new council of ministers from grade IX. Directors Dr Inderpreet Singh Tuli and Mandeep Kaur Tuli announced that the designations head boy and head girl will be conferred upon the students from the upcoming grade XI batch, this session.

Dr Tuli and Mrs Tuli inspired and overwhelmed the guests of honour, the students of grade X saying, “This adieu is going to give you goosebumps when you reminisce this day even after twenty years. Your alma mater will be a maternal home for you forever. But, even a seagull has to leave it’s nest in order to soar into the skies.” Master Pranav Shukla and Miss Nidhi Mangtani and a few students conducted the programme in vitalising manner under the guidance of their mentors, Smita Dev and Kanchan Pandey. Master Kushal Sawdai added thunderstorm of laughter by his comedy during the party.

