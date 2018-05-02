Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Feb 19th, 2020

    GM, Directors of Coop Society cheat man of Rs 54.50 lakh in bogus loan deal

    Nagpur: Tehsil police have booked General Manager, Chairman, Secretary and nine directors of Bharatiya Apanga Cooperative Society on the charges of cospiracy and cheating a senior citizen to the tune of whopping Rs 54.50 lakh in a bogus loan deal.

    The accused have been identified as Faiz Moin Shekh (General Manager), Rizwan Ishaq Khan (Secretary), Nirmala Shalik Girmarkar (Chairperson), and Nusrin Faizee Sheikh, Arun Mahadeo Ingole, Rajendra Laxman Deogade, Sheikh Aslam Abbas, Sheikh Zahir Abdul, Tulsi Hingankar, Meena Laxman Dorle, Praveen Raut, all Directors of Bharatiya Apanga Cooperative Society.

    All the accused approached the complainant Satyanarayan Bankatlal Malu (65), resident of 1186, Radhanivas, Bhavsar Square, Gandhibagh, between October 29, 2018 and February 17, 2020. In a well planned cospiracy, the accused won confidence of Malu and ‘assured’ him of providing a big loan through their Society. With this bogus assurance, the accused took Rs 54.50 lakh from time to time onb the pretext of sanctioning the loan. However, neither the loan was given to Malu nor his money returned to Malu by the accused and thus cheated him to the tune of Rs 54.50 lakh.

    Tehsil Assistant PSI Xavior Raas, based on complaint of Malu, booked all the accused under Sections 406, 409, 420, 120(B), 34 of the IPC and launched a thorough investigation into the matter. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

