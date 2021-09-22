ED summons Mohabbat Singh Tuli in money laundering case

Nagpur: Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned renowned businessman Mohabbat Singh Tuli in the connection with a money laundering case.

Tuli had been asked to present before Kumari Purnima, Assistant Director on September 19, 2021, reads the summon letter issued by ED.

In January 2021, Tehsil Police had booked Tuli for allegedly duping his business partner by allegedly transferring company shares. Following a complaint by Ajindar Singh Gurulaal Singh Tuli (60), a resident of Clark Town, the Tehsil police had booked Tuli under sections 406, 420, 34 of IPC.

Great Roadways Pvt Ltd is the Sponsor for Tuli Overseas Pvt Ltd, which is a company registered in Sri Lanka. ED is investigating the Money Laundering angel of this company along with fraud and forgery