Nagpur reports 16 fresh Covid-19 cases, active cases at 92

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Wednesday reported 16 fresh cases and zero deaths attributed to the Covid-19. In the last 24-hours, six persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 12 cases were reported from Nagpur Municipal boundaries, while four cases were reported from outside the district and one from rural Nagpur.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 4,93,231 and the number of deaths stand still at 10,120. The sum of 4,83,019 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district stood at 97.93% while active cases stood at 92.