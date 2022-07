Advertisement

Replying to the Maha Vikas Aghadi members’ ‘ED’ taunt to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnvis said on Monday that the rebels MLAs switched sides due to ‘ED’ only as it is stand for ‘Eknath and Devendra’.

Some Opposition MLAs shouted ED in reference to the Enforcement Directorate in the House during the floor test in the State Assembly.